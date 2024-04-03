Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs238,900 per tola after a gain of Rs1,800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs204,818 after an increase of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,290 per ounce, after a gain of $17 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs10 to Rs2,610 per tola.