Russia says power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant down, no change in radiation level

MOSCOW: A high-voltage power line supplying the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has gone down, the Russian-controlled management of the plant said on Thursday.

It said on Telegram that the reasons for the outage, which had not caused any change in the radiation level, were being investigated.

Ukraine says occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout

The plant is not in operation but relies on external power to keep its nuclear material cool.