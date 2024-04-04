Palm extends gains on Chicago soyoil strength; Dalian closed

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a fifth straight session, tracking gains in rival soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Palm extends gains on supply shortage ahead of Eid holiday

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 13 ringgit, or 0.29%, to 4,420 ringgit ($932.69) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals