Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

Sohail Sarfraz Published April 4, 2024 Updated April 4, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry committee constituted by the Prime Minister to investigate the Track and Track System (TTS) will explore the option of termination of the contract of the current vendor and selection of a new world-class company for implementing the TTS.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to identify causes of delay in the full implementation of the TTS in major sectors prone to revenue leakages.

Sources told Business Recorder that former federal Secretary Finance Tariq Bajwa is the convener of the committee while other members include Additional Secretary Law and Justice, Member (Technology) CDA Nauman Khalid, CEO Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Aftab Haidar, and CEO NITB.

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Inquiry Committee included the identification of causes of delay in the full implementation of the TTS with fixation of responsibility.

In addition, the committee is tasked to determine the role of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers for apparent lacunas in terms and conditions of the contract leading to unresolved technical issues and inordinate delays in the full rollout of the system.

The committee is also tasked to examine the efficacy of the selection process of the vendor, in view of the complete disconnect between the requirements of T&TS in identified sectors and technical options made available.

The committee will also investigate contractual lapses by the FBR, as well as, by the vendor that resulted in delays and poor outputs from the initiative, with the assignment of responsibility.

It will also recommend a way forward, including the option of termination of the contract of the current vendor (as per terms and conditions of the contract) due to extremely poor performance, and selection of a new world-class vendor having expertise in such systems in countries comparable to Pakistan.

