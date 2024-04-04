AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
Armed men attack FESCO recovery team

Press Release Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

FAISALABAD: In Barnala area of Chak Jhamra, the armed men attacked the recovery team of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO). The accused damaged the official vehicle and tortured the fasting FESCO officials. The accused also snatched the government equipment from the FESCO team and threatened to face serious consequences.

The injured officials were shifted to the hospital where Chairman FESCO/WAPDA Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan visited them and also went to Jhamra police station for legal action.

According to the details, the recovery staff of FESCO Chak Jhumra Sub Division No.1 including Adeel Mumtaz, Line Superintendent-I, Shahid Imran lineman-II, Rana Asif Naeem lineman-II, Muhammad Razzaq Butt lineman-II and Imran Alamgir lineman-II reached Barnala on truck number SAJ-023 and asked the defaulters Gul Asghar, Khadim Hussain, Nazir Ahmad etc. about the payment of FESCO dues, On this they got angry and called their other associates including Usman, Asad Amin and some 20 unknown armed men. They started beating up the FESCO official while they were fasting. The accused snatched protective equipment from the lineman and also damaged the official vehicle.

When the police reached the spot after calling 15 from the local residents, the accused escaped from the scene. The injured officers were shifted to the hospital where Chairman FESCO/WAPDA Malik Tahsin Awan, XEN Jhamra Division Naeem Javed, SDO Chak Jhumra-I Muhammad Hussain Baloch reached the hospital along with the police to attend the injured officials, they assured them that justice will be delivered them.

Later, Chairman FESCO Malik Tehsin Awan himself visited the Jhamra police station and handed over the prosecution to SHO to take strict action against the accused involved in the attack. The police have registered an FIR at Chak Jhumra police station and are conducting raids to arrest the accused. At this occasion, Chairman FESCO/WAPDA Malik Tahsin Awan said that full protection of FESCO personnel will be assured and strict action will be taken with the help of the police against those who attacked the recovery teams.

