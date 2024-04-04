PARTLY FACETIOUS: Our system exacts a heavy price from spouses

“My question is why would anyone try to poison The Third Wife?” “She reckons some of you Khanzadehs are maligning her and the media personnel are simply not reporting what she says...why are you laughing?”

“To attain Zardari sahib’s status requires the demise……”

“God forbid!”

“Zardari sahib was as maligned by the jiyalas when his wife was alive as The Third Wife is by the Khanzadehs with many thinking that she is the reason behind his downfall – I mean all cases where he is implicated she seems to be…”

“Stop, no allegations, please. Anyway, Zardari sahib only got to firmly hold the party’s reins once Benazir Bhutto was no more, and she left a To Whom It May Concern letter giving him control of the party. The Man Who Must Remain Nameless is using his sister and assorted lawyers as his spokespeople, and don’t forget he has disallowed any member of his family to contest elections and I bet money there ain’t gonna be a To Whom It May Concern letter…”

“And if there is, she may not be able to do a Zardari in spite of her…her connections.”

“Well put indeed. Anyway, don’t forget, our system exacts a heavy price from spouses – Zardari sahib’s tongue was cut.”

“Right so is it poison or is it toilet cleaner?”

“The Third Wife says her complexion is not what it used to be – now long term use of arsenic can cause skin lesions so let’s see she has been confined in Banigala since 31 January so is two months a long term or short term with respect to arsenic use?”

“Long-term use is defined on the net as a minimum of five years.”

“Oh dear!”

“And arsenic also occurs naturally in soils, sediments, ore smelting and industrial use. And…wait they also occur in fish and shellfish and I have it on good authority that…”

“That the shellfish are being fed toilet cleaner?”

“Don’t be facetious. The lady has issues with her skin and wants a doctor from Shaukat Khanum and…”

“How about a dermatologist first and…”

“Shut up.”

“Or put up?”

“Nah, that is not allowed to spouses when their famous spouse is alive.”

“Hmmmm.”

