Gold soars

KARACHI: The local gold market on Wednesday gained a spur following the global bullion value hitting a fresh high, traders said.

The midweek trade saw another surge in the yellow metal prices by Rs1800 and Rs1543 to settle at Rs238900 per tola and Rs204818 per 10 grams, respectively.

The international bullion market surged to a fresh peak of $2290 per ounce, up by $17, with an addition of a $20 premium by the local market.

Silver also saw a slight momentum, gaining Rs10 and Rs8.57 to Rs2610 per tola and Rs2237.65 per 10 grams, respectively. Traders quoted world silver prices for $26 28 per ounce.

