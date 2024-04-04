KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 03, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 67,756.04 High: 67,873.22 Low: 66,985.02 Net Change: 869.78 Volume (000): 140,991 Value (000): 7,137,440 Makt Cap (000) 2,173,509,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,883.45 NET CH (+) 59.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,822.51 NET CH (+) 370 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,527.24 NET CH (+) 13.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,754.96 NET CH (-) 0.15 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,095.76 NET CH (+) 82.31 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,718.13 NET CH (+) 22.83 ------------------------------------ As on: 03- APRIL -2024 ====================================

