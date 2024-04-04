Markets Print 2024-04-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 03, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 03, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 67,756.04
High: 67,873.22
Low: 66,985.02
Net Change: 869.78
Volume (000): 140,991
Value (000): 7,137,440
Makt Cap (000) 2,173,509,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,883.45
NET CH (+) 59.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,822.51
NET CH (+) 370
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,527.24
NET CH (+) 13.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,754.96
NET CH (-) 0.15
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,095.76
NET CH (+) 82.31
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,718.13
NET CH (+) 22.83
------------------------------------
As on: 03- APRIL -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments