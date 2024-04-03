AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
India football executive suspended after arrest for hitting women

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2024 02:00pm

NEW DELHI: India’s football governing body has suspended a senior executive member after his arrest for allegedly hitting two women players while drunk.

Deepak Sharma, executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), was arrested and bailed by police over last week’s incident in the coastal state of Goa.

“The AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice,” a statement read Tuesday.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said that the federation “was determined to promote women’s football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this.

Indian federation asks FIFA to lift suspension

“The incident in Goa during IWL 2, should not be amplified to undermine the AIFF’s developmental efforts in women’s football,” he added. “The particular case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently.”

According to Indian media reports, Sharma barged into the room of the two footballers and assaulted them.

He has denied the charges.

