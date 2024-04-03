AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

BR Web Desk Published April 3, 2024 Updated April 3, 2024 01:41pm

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned on Wednesday suo motu hearing on a letter of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges of interference and intimidation by the operatives of intelligence agencies in judicial working.

A seven-member bench headed by Chief Justice (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mussarat Hilali, and Naeem Akhtar Afghan took up the hearing.

Last week, six judges of the IHC wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by the “operatives of intelligence agencies.”

These IHC’s judges were Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz.

Later, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the government would place the letter before the federal cabinet for the formation of an inquiry commission.

“The prime minister will request a neutral, non-partisan and retired judge to head an inquiry commission and submit a report after investigating in accordance with the law,” Tarar said.

In a meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, on May 28, a proposal was made to constitute an Inquiry Commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017, which should be headed by a retired judge of impeccable integrity to inquire into the matter.

On March 30, the federal cabinet appointed former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head a commission to probe allegations of the IHC judges.

Moreover, more than 300 members of the legal fraternity from across the country joined hands and put their weight behind the six judges of the IHC and called upon the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the alleged meddling into judiciary’s affairs by the state’s intelligence agencies under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, and rejecting the related inquiry panel formed by the federal government.

Supreme Court IHC judges IHC judges' letter

Comments

200 characters

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

World Bank identifies hurdles to foreign investment

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

PM seeks plan to boost exports

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

Brent oil futures above $89 as supply risks intensify

Four dead, dozens injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories