AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-01

Over 300 lawyers support stance of six IHC judges

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, more than 300 members of the legal fraternity from across the country have joined hands, putting their weight behind the six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and calling upon the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the alleged meddling into judiciary’s affairs by the state’s intelligence agencies under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, and rejecting the related inquiry panel formed by the federal government.

In a public statement issued Sunday, the lawyers called the Pakistan Bar Council, as well as, all bar associations to call a convention of lawyers across Pakistan on an urgent basis to decide on a collective course of action to strengthen the independence of judiciary.

Saqib Jillani, the son of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, the head of the federal government’s newly-formed panel tasked to probe the alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial affairs, is also one of over 300 signatories of the public statement that includes several prominent lawyers.

Ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head commission probing IHC judges' allegations

“Any inquiry into the matter undertaken under the purview of the federal government violates the very principles that the inquiry seeks to protect and uphold. We note that any such inquiry commission and its proceedings would be entirely wanting in credibility,” read the public statement.

“We endorse the resolutions passed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, the Islamabad Bar Association, the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the Pakistan Bar Council, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and the Balochistan Bar Council to the extent that they resolve to uphold the principle of independence of judiciary, express solidarity with the six judges of the Islamabad High Court, commend their courageous action and demand appropriate action to uphold such principles.”

They unequivocally condemned the events narrated in the IHC letter considering that this narration has been endorsed by six judges of a constitutional court, the same cannot be disregarded. The said narration clearly discloses criminal intimidation, torture, and illegal surveillance of the judges and their family members by operatives of intelligence agencies who report to the executive, the statement noted.

They called upon the apex court to take cognizance of the matter in its jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution “as this issue eminently relates to public interest and to the enforcement of fundamental rights.”

The lawyers also called upon the SC to constitute a bench comprising of all available judges to hear the matter and for the proceedings to be telecast live for public consumption.

The lawyers requested the Supreme Judicial Council, to lay down, in accordance with Article 209(8) of the Constitution, the guidelines and the SC, in coordination with all respective high courts, set up transparent institutional mechanisms “so that any attempt at undermining the independence of judiciary may be reported and dealt with effectively and transparently, so that no one may cast any aspersions on the independence of the judiciary in the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court IHC SC Federal Government lawyers Tassaduq Hussain Jillani IHC judges

Comments

200 characters

Over 300 lawyers support stance of six IHC judges

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

3rd party participation in CPEC: Pakistan, China set to finalise modalities

Shared objectives: Country willing to collaborate with US: PM

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

FBR activates Tajir Dost App

Read more stories