Aurangzeb, Musadik Malik elected as technocrats

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Energy Minister Dr Musadik Malik were elected as technocrats from the Punjab Assembly. Aurangzeb received 128 votes, while Malik secured 121 votes Dr Yasmin Rashid of the Sunni Ittehad Council received 106 votes.

Anusha Rahman and Bushra Butt from the Muslim League-N secured seats for women. Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan garnered 125 votes, while Bushra Anjum Butt obtained 123 votes. Sanam Javaid Khan from the Sunni Ittehad Council received 102 votes. There were 6 rejected votes.

On the minority seats of the Punjab Assembly, Khalil Tahir Sindhu of the Muslim League-N emerged victorious with 253 votes. Asif Ashiq of the Sunni Ittehad Council secured 99 votes. There were 4 rejected votes.

