PTI assails ECP for postponement of Senate polls in KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) denounced the postponement of Senate elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, alleging it as a continuation of the same shameful mandate-theft plot to disturb the party’s position in the upper house of parliament.

Reacting to the postponement of elections against 11 seats in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the denial of oath-taking to the lawmakers elected on reserved seats, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan solely held Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for the polls delay in the province.

“The main character behind this ‘broad daylight robbery’ is the CEC… we completely reject his decision, and it will be challenged in the court,” he declared.

He claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again proved its malice and prejudice by postponing Senate elections in KP after snatching reserved seats from PTI and rewarding the political parties with alms who have come into power through a ‘stolen’ mandate.

He said that the ECP’s decision to postpone KP Senate elections under the pretext of delay in oath-taking for members on reserved seats was “ridiculous” as heads of the government and the state had already been elected without electing the members on reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies.

Hasan also expressed grave concern over serious threats to the life of wife of PYI founder Imran Khan Bushra Bibi, saying she had been given toxic and suspicious substance in her food while incarcerated at Bani Gala sub-jail.

He said that Bushra Bibi’s health deteriorating as she is being denied her constitutional right to medical examination, adding her medical check-up by a trusted doctor from Shaukat Khanum Hospital must be ordered.

