AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Apr 03, 2024
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ekes out gains as profit-taking

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed higher on Tuesday, briefly scaling 40,000 points before profit-taking and the risk of currency intervention by Japanese authorities hemmed in gains.

The Nikkei finished the day up 0.1% at 39,838.91.

The index is up about 19% this year and scaled the 40,000 mark to record highs last month, although profit booking pushed it to a two-week low on Monday.

Traders took advantage of the drop to buy stocks, with many companies getting a boost before profit-taking set in again to limit gains.

Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing eked out a 0.1% gain, while Toyota Motor erased earlier gains to finish 0.2% down.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron, meanwhile, held onto gains, rising 3.4%.

Technology-related stocks received a tailwind from their US peers as the AI frenzy continued to boost the US semiconductors index.

Chip-testing equipment maker Lasertec gained 1.9%, while Sumco Corp, which produces silicon used for semiconductor manufacturers, was the best performer, rising 4.4%.

Along with profit-taking, the index’s gains were also capped as the risk of currency intervention lingered, with the yen continuing to trade around 151.72 per dollar.

Japan Japan’s Nikkei share

