Governor calls on Shujaat to discuss overall situation

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman Monday visited the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed the country’s overall situation and promotion of technical education.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the youth are the valuable asset of the country. He said that the technical education institutions like TEVTA, Skill Development Fund, NAVTTC and Punjab Vocational Training Council are playing a key role in equipping the youth to find job opportunities in the country and abroad.

