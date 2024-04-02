AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-02

PTEA says concerned at growing economic uncertainty

Press Release Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:37am

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has expressed deep concern over the current economic uncertainty, citing high interest rates and limited availability of funds as major impediments to the growth of industrialization and exports in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, Khurram Mukhtar, the Patron-in-Chief of PTEA, highlighted the negative impacts of the economic slowdown on the textile industry, which is Pakistan’s largest manufacturing sector.

He mentioned that textile exports have declined from a peak of $1.74 billion in April 2022 to a low of $1.18 billion in February 2023, and are now stagnant at around $1.4 billion per month, $600 million below the installed production capacity.

Mukhtar pointed out that the high interest rate, which is currently at a record high of 22%, is adversely affecting the export sectors in Pakistan. He compared the policy rates of regional countries, such as Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, which range from 4.5% to 11%, highlighting the disadvantage faced by Pakistan.

The high interest rates are creating uncertainty in the business environment and hindering long-term plans and investments due to hefty borrowing costs. Additionally, exporters are facing challenges as their funds are stuck in the refund regime, forcing them to take loans at high interest rates, thereby increasing the cost of doing business and making them uncompetitive in the region.

Mukhtar emphasized the importance of the Large-Scale Manufacturing sector, which accounts for almost a quarter of the country’s GDP. He noted that the growth in output of the sector has decreased by less than 1% during the July-January period of the financial year 2023-24.

This drop, coupled with other issues such as high inflation, a growing current account deficit, depleting foreign exchange reserves, fiscal imbalances, and declining foreign direct investments, poses a serious concern for the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTEA foreign direct investments Khurram Mukhtar

Comments

200 characters

PTEA says concerned at growing economic uncertainty

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SC takes suo motu notice of IHC judges’ letter

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Prior to March 21st: FBR issues all refund claims of exporters

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories