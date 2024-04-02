AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
Apr 02, 2024
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:38am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 336,719 tonnes of cargo comprising 230,856 tonnes of import cargo and 105,863 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 230,856 comprised of 105,313 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,300 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,904 tonnes of Dap, 23,656 tonnes of Wheat & 79,683 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 105,863 comprised of 82,972 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 711 tonnes of Cement, 21,645 tonnes of Clinkers & 535 tonnes of Rice.

—Nearly, 7247 containers comprising of 4016 containers import and 3231 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 570 of 20’s and 1506 of 40’s loaded while 52 of 20’s and 191 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 787 of 20’s and 920 of 40’s loaded containers while 14 of 20’s and 295 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Mt Mardan, Hun Long, CmaCgm Pegasus, Queen Win, Apl Antwerp, Torm Evolve and Hyundai Brave at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 09 ships namely, Moonbeam, Black Rhino, X-Press Phoenix, Al Amal, Mt Sargodha, Express Argentina, Melpomeni & Kmtc Colombo sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Olympia and Wide Alpha left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Kerala and Taxidiara are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 103,018 tonnes, comprising 58,482 tonnes imports cargo and 44,536 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,279 Containers (703 TEUs Imports and 1,576 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Supra Duke, Mala Kado and Uog Sparta & another ship, Al-Areesh scheduled to load/offload Rice, Cement, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, FOTCO and PGPCL on 01st April, 2024.

