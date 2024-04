Israeli PM Netanyahu to leave hospital on Tuesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a hernia procedure, his office said, citing advice from his doctors.

“The prime minister is feeling very well, and he continues to carry out his daily routine from the hospital,” a statement said.

Earlier, the Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem said Netanyahu was conscious and conversing with family after undergoing a successful hernia operation on Monday and that he was recovering.

It did not specify how long that might take.