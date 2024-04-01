AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 03:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance in early trade on Monday amid rising oil prices while investors combed through US economic data for signs of when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on expectations of tighter supply from OPEC+ cuts, attacks on Russian refineries and upbeat Chinese manufacturing data.

Brent was up 0.3% at $87.3 a barrel by 0815 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index advanced 0.3% supported by gains in most sectors, with Acwa Power rising 4.7% and Saudi Arabian Mining gaining 2.2%.

Among other gainers, oil major Saudi Aramco and Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, both added 0.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was up 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co gaining 1% and the UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank adding 0.9%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index retreated 0.5% weighed down by a 2.5% drop in Tecom Group and a 4% decline in Mashreqbank.

Gulf bourses drop; Egypt extends decline

The Qatari benchmark index was little changed with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1.6% and Qatar Electricity and Water adding 1.5%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank and United Development Co fell 6.5% and 5.8%, respectively.

The markets will focus on US ISM manufacturing data, ISM services, and the closely-watched non-farm payrolls report due this week to get further clarity on the Fed’s interest rate cuts timeline.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any US monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Gulf stocks Qatar International Islamic Bank

Comments

200 characters

Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

Israeli troops leave Gaza’s Shifa Hospital a wreck in sea of rubble

Indian government raises $1.98bn by selling stakes in companies in 2023-24

Read more stories