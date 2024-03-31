AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Mar 31, 2024
Gulf bourses drop; Egypt extends decline

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2024 07:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday, led by the Saudi index, after the US Federal Reserve Chair Powell indicated the latest inflation data did not undermine the central bank’s baseline outlook.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down for a second straight session and dropped 1.3%, with almost all sectors in the red.

ACWA Power fell 3.5% and Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, lost 1.5%.

Among other losers, Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries and Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, slid 7.8% and 1% respectively.

Banks and industrial stocks lift Dubai, Abu Dhabi falls

Meanwhile, the index gained 3.6% on a quarterly basis.

The Qatari benchmark index dropped for a fifth straight session and ended 1% lower with almost all sectors in the negative territory.

Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank slipped 3.4% and 1.5% respectively, while Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing dropped 4%.

The index lost 9.1% in the first quarter of 2024 after posting gains in the previous two quarters, according to LSEG data.

The latest US inflation data is “along the lines of what we would like to see,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in comments that appeared to keep the central bank’s baseline for interest rate cuts this year intact.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any US monetary policy changes are usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index extended its losses to a fourth straight session and lost 2.5% to 26,883, lowest levels in more than two months.

E-Finance and Eastern Co slumped 6.6% and 6.1% respectively, while Commercial International Bank dropped 3.8%.

The Egypt index has advanced 8% in the January-March quarter, extending gains for seven straight quarters in a row.

SAUDI ARABIA dropped 1.3% to 12,402

KUWAIT lost 0.6% to 8,037

QATAR fell 1% to 9,847

EGYPT was down 2.5% at 26,883

BAHRAIN lost 0.7% to 2,043

OMAN fell 0.8% to 4,636

