AIRLINK 61.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
HBL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
PAEL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
PIAA 29.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.82%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
PPL 106.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
PTC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.85%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
SNGP 61.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.12%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
TRG 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
UNITY 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,905 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 22,464 Decreased By -120 (-0.53%)
KSE100 66,794 Decreased By -211.4 (-0.32%)
KSE30 21,970 Decreased By -80.2 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 12:04pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Liverpool’s ability to keep their nerves under control can make the difference in the Premier League title race, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side came from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top on Sunday.

Brighton took the lead after just 84 seconds through Danny Welbeck but Liverpool stayed positive and goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah earned them the three points.

Liverpool have now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side have come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.

“When I talk about being nervous as a whole unit, we were more nervous years ago,” the German told reporters on Sunday.

“That’s long ago but it is something we had to develop together … If we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don’t, we still have a chance, it’s just really more difficult and that’s why we try to stay positive in all these moments.”

Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Liverpool, who face bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday, lead the league with 67 points, two points ahead of Arsenal and three ahead of holders Manchester City.

“We are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up,” said Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season. “But I decided I will try hard to enjoy it.”

Juergen Klopp Liverpool Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

PM sets targets for MoF, other ministries

Intra-day update: rupee moves marginally higher against US dollar

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

Oil rises as investors bet on tighter supply, China’s economy

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

Read more stories