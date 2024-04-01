Indian government raises $1.98bn by selling stakes in companies in 2023-24

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has raised 165 billion rupees ($1.98 billion) in 2023/24 by selling its stakes in about 10 state-run companies, official data showed, about 9% lower than its internal target of 180 billion rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition of privatising state-run firms has taken a back seat due to general elections that start on April 19.

Modi’s government has met its privatisation and minority stake sale target only twice in the last decade, even though his government’s track record is better than any previous administration.

His government has not set a target for the current financial year, which starts on April 1, in a break from usual practice.

However, lower stake sale receipts have been partly made up by higher dividends that the government received from state-run companies.

In 2023/24, the government received about 630 billion rupees as dividends, above its target of 500 billion rupees, government data showed.