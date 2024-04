BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, led by high weightage financials and information technology stocks, after a moderation in a key US inflation reading aided sentiment.

Strong economy, flows power India’s Nifty to best fiscal year since 2021

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.76% to 22,495.86, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.65% to 74,140, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.