Futures spread down 1928bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1928bps to 11.67 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly due to roll-over week as average daily volumes surged by massive 256.9 percent to 287.37 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 80.51 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 206.2 percent to Rs 9.50 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 3.10 billion.

