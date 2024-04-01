AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
Editorials Print 2024-04-01

Tackling the population crisis

Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

EDITORIAL: Recent weeks have seen increasing clamour among our policymakers for measures aimed at improving Pakistan’s fiscal space, with the federal government seeking to curtail its expenditures, including with respect to the Public Sector Development Programme, as well as restrictions being considered on parliamentarians’ funds for development schemes under the Sustainable Development Goals’ Achievement Programme.

This is in addition to the federal government seeking detailed scrutiny of provincial development plans down to the district level, and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) reportedly calling upon Pakistan to start discussions on the National Finance Commission (NFC) award in a bid to address the imbalance in the distribution of fiscal resources between the federal and provincial governments.

While there is plenty to be said about the historic neglect of principles of fiscal discipline in the country, with those belonging to lower income segments repeatedly expected to bear the brunt of the economic burden and the government’s development agenda regularly being cited for budget cuts or delays, the one aspect of this debate that hasn’t got the attention it deserves is the role Pakistan’s galloping population growth rate has played in exacerbating our economic challenges and widening socioeconomic disparities.

This shocking lack of attention has persisted both at the policy level, with our economic managers often overlooking this crucial facet when devising the economic agenda, and at the societal level, where discussions on the economy often ignore the significant impact of population growth on our overall development trajectory.

With an estimated population hovering in the range of the 240 million mark and growing at a rate of two percent per annum, making the country the fifth-most populous in the world, Pakistan faces significant demographic challenges that must be addressed in economic planning and policymaking. The impact of our out-of-control population growth can be seen across multiple spheres. Our creaking healthcare system faces increased demands for services, resulting in stretched resources and reduced quality of care. In Sindh alone at least 3,000 women lose their lives every year during childbirth due to the poor quality of health coverage while over 40 percent of Pakistani children are physically stunted.

Our schools struggle to accommodate growing student populations, with 26 million children languishing outside the school system, with those going to school facing overcrowded classrooms and declining educational outcomes. The intense strain on basic infrastructure and existing resources has led to inadequate housing, insufficient food supply, depletion of natural resources, overloaded public services, and employment opportunities that fail to keep pace with population growth.

This is a reality that cannot be allowed to continue if we want our citizens to escape the poverty trap. This crisis needs to be tackled on a war footing through wide-ranging family planning programmes that improve access to contraceptives and family planning services, as well as create awareness regarding reproductive health and the benefits of smaller family sizes. In addition, we need to start paying heed to the numerous studies that point out that women empowered through education and economic opportunities tend to have smaller families.

Moreover, government policies that provide financial incentives, such as cash transfers or subsidies to families that choose to have fewer children may be considered, along with legal reforms that regulate reproductive rights and promote responsible parenthood, ensuring that individuals have access to family planning options and can make informed decisions about family size.

Our policymakers must recognise that uncontrolled population growth is the main impediment to our national development. Without effective population control, our goals regarding enhancing fiscal space, alleviating pressures on infrastructure, healthcare and social services, and fostering overall economic stability will remain unmet and achieving long-term prosperity for our citizens will remain a pipedream.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

