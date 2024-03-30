In the quest for dal, roti

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Impact of inflation on daily life in Pakistan” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Ahsan Sikandar, has argued, among other things, that “As inflation spirals, salaries remain largely stagnant, leading to an erosion of purchasing power.

As more of their fixed incomes are consumed by necessities, families are forced to cut back on anything considered non-essential, leaving little room for unexpected expenses or emergencies. This situation is fostering a sense of insecurity and hopelessness among those once considered financially stable.” That the writer is spot on is a fact.

I could not agree more, so to speak. Having said that, let me point out that the rising inflation has robbed a very large number of people belonging to lower and middle classes of their self-esteem and diginity.

Insofar as Karachi, for example, is concerned, people belonging to the socio-economic groups mentioned earlier have been finding it extremely difficult to ensure the availability of required food on the table for their families.

Let me say that successive governments have failed to keep food inflation at moderate levels. The deadly combination of rising price hike and inflation has caused human misery on a huge scale.

A very large number of people are not having smooth access to even dal, roti any longer. The situation, therefore, presents a sardonic comment on the claims and assertions of the incumbent government; those preceded it were no different either insofar as the economic hardships of people are concerned.

What is the solution? One of the steps could be introduction of strict checks on prices of goods and services through price monitoring committees at district level and stepped up raids on the dens of hoarding and smuggling.

The provincial governments, in particular, need to pull their socks up without any further loss of time. They must not lose sight of the fact that economic distress will ultimately turn into social or political unrest. It is, therefore, about time the provincial governments put their act together.

Sana Raheel (Karachi)

