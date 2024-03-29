Brecorder Logo
Thailand could adjust fiscal budget to accommodate $13.7bn handout scheme, official says

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 10:01am

BANGKOK: There will good news ahead for Thailand’s 500 billion baht ($13.71 billion) handout scheme, for which the current fiscal budget could be adjusted to accommodate, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

Julapun Amornvivat did not say what the good news would be.

Thailand approves incentives for use of electric trucks, buses

The “digital wallet” handout plan, a key campaign promise of the ruling party, entails giving 10,000 baht ($274.20) to 50 million Thais to spend in their communities but has been delayed over funding issues.

