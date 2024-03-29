Thailand could adjust fiscal budget to accommodate $13.7bn handout scheme, official says

BANGKOK: There will good news ahead for Thailand’s 500 billion baht ($13.71 billion) handout scheme, for which the current fiscal budget could be adjusted to accommodate, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

Julapun Amornvivat did not say what the good news would be.

The “digital wallet” handout plan, a key campaign promise of the ruling party, entails giving 10,000 baht ($274.20) to 50 million Thais to spend in their communities but has been delayed over funding issues.