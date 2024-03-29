AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-29

Dr Bharath assumes charge as coordinator to PM

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, Thursday, officially assumed charge as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination.

Upon his arrival at the ministry, Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, alongside other officials of the ministry, extended a warm welcome to Dr Bharath. The secretary gave a preliminary briefing to Dr Bharath on pertinent matters concerning the ministry.

The Ministry of National Health Services, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) have pledged close collaboration to resolve recognition issues of Pakistani medical students studying abroad.

President of The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Ricardo León-Bórquez has called on Secretary Shallwani, and President of PM&DC Dr Rizwan Taj, to discuss the challenges faced by Pakistani medical students studying abroad. The meeting, which was also attended by consultant PMDC on International Coordination, Farzand, focused on various aspects concerning the quality of medical education, recognition of Pakistani students qualified from foreign medical institutions, and the welfare of Pakistani medical students pursuing education overseas.

During the meeting, Secretary Shallwani and the PM&DC President highlighted the close collaboration between the Ministry of NHSR&C, the PM&DC and medical institutions in Pakistan. He emphasised the importance of such collaboration for meeting the country’s medical human resource requirements. Praising the work of PM&DC, the secretary said that PM&DC was an independent organisation which was working efficiently to address the concerns of medical students and practitioners.

One of the key issues discussed was the recognition of Pakistani students studying in foreign medical institutions, particularly those that are not accredited by recognised accreditation agencies. Secretary Shallwani and PM&DC President expressed concern over the difficulties faced by these students in obtaining recognition for their qualifications upon returning to Pakistan. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the welfare and recognition of Pakistani medical students studying abroad and vowed to work closely with relevant stakeholders to effectively address the challenges faced by them.

The WFME president explained that their organization’s directory of medical institutions currently provides information on the total number of institutions in a country, regardless of recognition status. He said that efforts were underway to enhance the directory by including specific accreditation details of medical institutions from recognized agencies.

Shallwani proposed the establishment of a mechanism for negotiating with foreign countries to encourage the registration of their medical schools under Pakistan’s accreditation agency. He suggested setting a timeline for foreign medical institutions that were not recognized by accreditation agencies, after which Pakistani students enrolled in these institutions, would not be granted recognition.

All three dignitaries reached a consensus on facilitating direct interaction between PM&DC and accreditation agencies of other countries to expedite the resolution of recognition issues and prevent future challenges for Pakistani medical students studying abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath

Comments

200 characters

Dr Bharath assumes charge as coordinator to PM

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

GDP posts 1pc growth in Q2FY24: NAC

PM forms CCoIGCT

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Read more stories