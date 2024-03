Waqaruddin to head APNS Advertising Committee for FY24-25

KARACHI: The President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and the Secretary General, Sarmad Ali of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have nominated Muhammad Waqaruddin to head the Advertising Committee of the APNS for the year 2024-25 as Chairman.

They have also appointed Humayun Gulzar to be Chairman of the Regional Press Committee for the year 2024-25.

======================================================================== Advertising Committee ======================================================================== 1 Muhammad Waqaruddin Chairman Daily Dunya 2 Saadia Shariff Vice Chairman Daily Jang 3 S.M. MunirJilani Member Joint Secretary 4 Shahab Zuberi Member Finance Secretary 5 Kazi Asad Abid Member Daily Ibrat 6 Bilal Mahmood Member Daily Nawa-i-Waqt 7 Khurram Hussain Member Daily Dawn 8 Javed Mehr Shamsi Member Daily Kaleem 9 Waseem Ahmed Member Daily Awam, Quetta 10 M. Athar Kazi Member Daily Kawish 11 Mohsin Bilal Member Daily Ausaf 12 Imran Athar Member Daily Tijarat 13 Bilal Farooqui Member Daily Aghaz 14 Adnan Faisal Member Daily Jiddat, Khi 15 Mohsin Seyal Member Daily Aftab 16 Syed Akbar Tahir Member Daily Jasarat 17 Kazi Sajjad Akbar Member Daily Regional Times 18 Furqan Hashmi Member Daily Khabrain ======================================================================== Regional Press Committee ======================================================================== 1 HumayunGulzar Chairman Daily Sayadat 2 Mumtaz Ali Phulpoto Vice Chairman D/Awami Parchar 3 S.M. Munir Jilani Member Joint Secretary 4 Rafique Ahmed Pirzada Member Daily Pak Sindh 5 Kazi Asad Abid Member Daily Ibrat 6 Waseem Ahmed Member Daily Awam, Quetta 7 Mohsin Seyal Member Daily Aftab,Multan 8 Hamayun Tariq Member Daily Business Report, Fsd 9 Irfan Athar Member Daily Tijarat 10 Javed Mehr Shamsi Member Daily Kaleem, Sukkur 11 Nasir Daad Baloch Member Daily Sindh Sujaag 12 Shahid Mahmood Member Daily Tijarati Rahbar 13 Aslam Leghari Member Daily Kawish 14 Syed Haroon Shah Member Daily Wahdat 15 Kazi Sajjad Akbar Member Daily Regional Times, Hyd 16 Kazi Imtiaz Akhtar Member Daily Tameer-e-Sindh 17 Mrs. Nighat Shaheen Member Daily Aaj, Peshawar 18 Syed Ayaz Badshah Member Daily Mashriq, Peshawar 19 Syed Mumtaz Ahmad Shah Member Daily Mashriq, Quetta 20 Ahmed Ali Baloch Member Daily Kainat, Bwp 21 Rao Noman Aslam Member Daily Ebadat, Rahimyarkhan.-PR ========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024