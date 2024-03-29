AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Sindh Education Endowment Fund approves new scholarships

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

KARACHI: Under the auspices of the Sindh Education Endowment Fund, 3,157 new scholarships have been approved for the academic year 2023-2024.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Sindh Education Endowment Fund, chaired by the Minister of Education, Sindh, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, held at the Basic Education Program Office.

The meeting convened to review the overall situation of the Sindh Education Endowment Fund. Present at the occasion were Secretary College Education, Sadaf Anis Sheikh, Additional Secretary Sindh Education Endowment Fund Trust, Faqir Muhammad Lakhoo, along with Board MD Abdul Kabir Qazi, VC of IBA University Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Director Finance Mueed Sultan, and other board members.

During the meeting, it was informed that students from Sindh are being provided scholarships by the Sindh Education Endowment Fund to 89 universities across the country.

The decision was made to award scholarships to incoming students from the next academic year, based on the results of the first semester.

Provincial Minister Sardar Shah emphasised that the purpose of the scholarship is to assist deserving and needy students. He stated that if any student is unable to afford education expenses, they may not be able to achieve the objectives of this scholarship. Initial admission will be based on the results of the first semester.

