Sindh governor says modern education ‘indispensable’ for development

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

HYDERABAD: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said that modern education was indispensable for the development and prosperity of any society that is why after starting the IT course for the youth in Governor House Karachi, 50,000 students after taking test would be provided IT education in Hyderabad and its website would be launched Tuesday night.

Governor Sindh informed that IT programme was being started at a cost of Rs500 million of which not a single rupee was taken from the government as donors had been arranged in this regard while a team of IT experts would play an important role to make this programme successful. He termed the IT programme as silver lining in the sable clouds for youth. He was given press briefing regarding IT programme in Hyderabad Press Club today.

Governor Sindh said that the website of the programme would be launched from tonight, after which the IT University would be established and for that with the consultation of stakeholders land would be identified soon. He informed that from basic course to Artificial Intelligence course would be conducted in the IT University adding that after completing the course the youth would be able to earn hundreds of thousand rupees.

Governor Sindh said that the scope of this programme would be extended to 6 more districts of Sindh. “Only slogans have been given to the youth in the country and they have been deceived while we have taken practical steps to end the frustration and hopelessness of the youth. The proof of which is the provision of IT education to 50,000 students in the Governor House Karachi,” he said.

