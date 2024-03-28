AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Gulf bourses drop ahead of US inflation data; Egypt extends losses

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 08:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf declined on Thursday, as investors awaited key inflation data due on Friday to assess the likely path of interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3% with most sectors in the red and logged a 2.1% loss for the week.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, slipped 1.4% and Saudi Research and Media Group slumped 10%, the steepest drop in more than six years after the media firm posted a 15.9% decrease in annual net profit.

However, Saudi National Bank climbed 4.9%, the sharpest rise since early January, after the kingdom’s largest lender has appointed a new chief executive in place of the acting CEO.

The Qatari benchmark index was down 0.1%, weighed down by losses in energy, finance, real estate and industry sectors with Qatar Navigation sliding 2.3% and Qatar International Islamic Bank dropping 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index slid for a fourth straight session and ended 0.1% lower, with Aldar Properties sliding 1.1% and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, falling 0.6%.

Gulf bourses drop on weaker oil prices; Saudi gains

Dubai’s benchmark index was little changed as Commercial Bank of Dubai gained 4.4% and Dubai Financial Market added 3.5%.

However, Al Ansari Financial Services slid 1.9%, the sharpest intraday fall in more than two months, while National Central Cooling slipped 3.9% as both firms traded ex-dividend.

The crucial February reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday. A hot reading for the PCE index could dent market optimism around early rate cuts.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 2.4%, extending its losses to a third consecutive session, with almost all stocks in the red.

Fawry for Banking slipped 6.5% and Commercial International Bank dropped 3.1%.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     lost 0.3% to 12,566
 KUWAIT           added 0.1% to 8,082
 QATAR            was down 0.1% to 9,944
 EGYPT            dropped 2.4% to 27,559
 BAHRAIN          lost 0.6% to 2,056
 OMAN             was down 0.8% to 4,673
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.1% to 9,264
 DUBAI            ended flat at 4,233
=========================================
