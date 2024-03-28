AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine foreign minister visits India to build support for peace blueprint

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 03:07pm

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to advance Kyiv’s vision of the path to peace in Ukraine and to strengthen ties with India.

“Building on the dialogue between (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy) and (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi), we will pay specific attention to the peace formula,” Kuleba wrote on social media platform X.

Ukraine hopes to hold a summit of world leaders without Russian participation in the coming months to advance its blueprint for peace, a “formula” that calls among other things for the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

Ukraine foreign minister muses about ‘punching’ Russia’s Lavrov

Russia has dismissed the Ukrainian diplomatic initiative as a non-starter. Modi held separate phone calls last week with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of Kuleba’s visit.

India has traditionally had close economic and defence ties with Moscow and refrained from criticising Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, instead increasing purchases of Russian oil to record levels.

India Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmytro Kuleba Ukraine conflict Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russian crude oil Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine foreign minister visits India to build support for peace blueprint

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Read more stories