AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,941 Increased By 63.6 (0.92%)
BR30 22,802 Increased By 233 (1.03%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS reports 14.4 million Swiss francs for CEO Ermotti in 2023

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 01:40pm

ZURICH: UBS on Thursday said its CEO Sergio Ermotti picked up 14.4 million Swiss francs in 2023 after taking over the Swiss bank’s helm for a second bout following its takeover of former rival Credit Suisse last March.

Overall, UBS executives picked up compensation of 140.3 million Swiss francs in 2023, a large leap from 106.9 million francs in 2022.

Employees at the combined bank were awarded bonuses of $4.5 billion, the majority of which was paid in cash.

UBS ends state guarantee granted over Credit Suisse rescue

In a surprise move, Ermotti, who was chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020, took over from Ralph Hamers, who was in charge for less than three years.

The annual report did not disclose how much Hamers received as part of a so-called “golden parachute,” a payment made to a departing executive.

Credit Suisse UBS UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti

Comments

200 characters

UBS reports 14.4 million Swiss francs for CEO Ermotti in 2023

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1%, crosses 67,000

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

Read more stories