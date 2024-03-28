AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,941 Increased By 63.6 (0.92%)
BR30 22,802 Increased By 233 (1.03%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Unemployment among Saudis declines to 7.7% in Q4

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 01:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RIYADH: Unemployment among Saudi citizens decreased to 7.7% in the fourth quarter of last year, down from 8.6% in the previous quarter, and from 8% in the same period a year earlier, according to government data released Thursday.

The overall rate of unemployment, which includes expat labor, fell to 4.4% in Q4, down from 5.1% in previous quarter and 4.8% in Q4 the prior year, said the General Authority for Statistics.

Foreign nationals comprise just over 40% of the kingdom’s total population according to the latest census, the majority of whom need an employment contract to live in the country.

Global unemployment seen rising modestly in 2024: UN labour body

Saudi unemployment remained relatively steady in 2023, hovering around 8% with slight variations.

Job creation for Saudi nationals, over 60% of whom are under the age of 30, is a one of the goals of de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program, which aims to wean the country off oil dependency.

unemployment Saudi citizens General Authority for Statistics Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman

Comments

200 characters

Unemployment among Saudis declines to 7.7% in Q4

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1%, crosses 67,000

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

Read more stories