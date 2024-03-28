Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court held a Full Court meeting to deliberate upon a letter written by the Islamabad High Court judges against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by the “operatives of intelligence agencies.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa presided over the meeting.

Earlier, a meeting was also held between Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Awan, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and CJP Justice Faez Isa. They discussed the letter by the six IHC judges.

‘Interference’ by ’operatives of intel agencies: 6 IHC judges seek guidance from SJC

Meanwhile, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) demanded that the allegations, levelled by six judges of the IHC, of interference and intimidation are investigated by a proper committee, comprising of at least three senior judges of Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In a statement, issued by the PBC office on Wednesday, Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar, and Chairman Executive Committee of the Council Farooq H Naek emphasised the immediate necessity for the Pakistan Bar Council, as the principal representative body of the legal fraternity in the country, to address the concerning issues outlined in the letter of six judges directed to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

They said that the missive, submitted by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, brings to light allegations of interference, and intimidation on the part executives and intelligence agencies, to the judges.

The concerns highlighted in the letter are indeed grave and warrant immediate attention. However, the correct competent authority to address these concerns is not the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) but rather the Chief Justice of Pakistan because the SJC under article 209 of the Constitution is the forum to address the complaints against the judges of the superior courts.

They said that the contents of the letter depict a troubling narrative of attempts to undermine the autonomy of the judiciary and influence judicial proceedings for political ends. Particularly concerning are the incidents recounted, such as the alleged coercion of judges by operatives of intelligence agencies, including instances of surveillance, abduction, and intimidation directed at judges and their families. These actions, if proven true, represent a direct assault on the rule of law and the principles of justice that form the bedrock of any democratic society.

It is essential to reiterate that what is needed is not a trial by media but a rigorous and comprehensive inquiry/ investigation conducted within the framework of the law.

The Pakistan Bar Council stands ready to support and cooperate with any efforts aimed at ensuring the integrity and independence of the judiciary. It is imperative that justice not only prevails but is also visibly upheld, and it is the responsibility of all stakeholders involved to uphold the fundamental principles of justice and equity that form the foundation of our legal framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024