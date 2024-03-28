Pakistan, Bahrain to convene BPC and JMC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to further enhance bilateral relations by activating institutional cooperation through the early convening of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

The understanding was reached during a telephone contact between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Dar received a congratulatory telephone call from his counterpart from Bahrain.

It added that the two foreign ministers discussed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Bahrain relations and explored various aspects of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

“The ministers agreed to further enhance bilateral relations by activating institutional cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain, through early convening of BPC and JMC,” it further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024