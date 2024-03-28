AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Moon jellyfish cultivation marks marine milestone in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:14am

KARACHI: in a pioneering stride for marine biology in Pakistan, Muhammad Haseeb-ur-Rehman, an accomplished marine biologist and fisheries expert, has successfully bred moon jellyfish in Lahore, marking the first domestic cultivation of these ethereal marine beings in the country.

Known for their translucent allure and serene movement, moon jellyfish pose a lucrative venture in the ornamental aquarium market, potentially opening new export avenues.

Haseeb-ur-Rehman’s breakthrough demonstrates Pakistan’s emerging prowess in marine research and the economic viability of cultivating ornamental species like moon jellyfish. By the way replicating the precise conditions needed for their growth, he not only furthers understanding of marine life but also points to the lucrative prospects within the ornamental fish trade, which is gaining traction globally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Fisheries Muhammad Haseeb ur Rehman Moon jellyfish cultivation marine biology Moon jellyfish

