Moon jellyfish cultivation marks marine milestone in Pakistan

KARACHI: in a pioneering stride for marine biology in Pakistan, Muhammad Haseeb-ur-Rehman, an accomplished marine biologist and fisheries expert, has successfully bred moon jellyfish in Lahore, marking the first domestic cultivation of these ethereal marine beings in the country.

Known for their translucent allure and serene movement, moon jellyfish pose a lucrative venture in the ornamental aquarium market, potentially opening new export avenues.

Haseeb-ur-Rehman’s breakthrough demonstrates Pakistan’s emerging prowess in marine research and the economic viability of cultivating ornamental species like moon jellyfish. By the way replicating the precise conditions needed for their growth, he not only furthers understanding of marine life but also points to the lucrative prospects within the ornamental fish trade, which is gaining traction globally.

