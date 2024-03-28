AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-28

European airline CEOs say industry consolidation vital

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

BRUSSELS: Europe’s airline industry must consolidate further to stay competitive, the CEOs of British Airways owner IAG and Ryanair said on Wednesday, as the EU weighs a new deal between Germany’s Lufthansa and Italian rival ITA Airways.

“If we don’t allow consolidation in Europe, we will destroy airlines in Europe,” IAG CEO Luis Gallego told an aviation conference.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said at the same event there was a need to “tidy up” small-scale, struggling carriers in Europe, pointing to Portugal’s TAP as requiring an “unsustainable” amount of taxpayer support to survive during the pandemic.

The European Commission should “get on with it and approve these mergers because, ultimately, it is the way forward in Europe,” O’Leary said.

The European Commission is due to say this week how it views Lufthansa’s bid to acquire a 41% stake in state-owned ITA for 325 million euros ($352 million).

Lufthansa’s CEO said he wanted to close the deal “as soon as possible”, and was optimistic ahead of the expected EU statement of objections.

EU antitrust regulators opened an investigation into the potential deal in January, with warnings it could reduce competition in flights to and from Italy. Potential remedies could include opening up slots, traffic rights and planes to allow a rival to operate on some routes.

