AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Istanbul to host 2027 European Games

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:41pm

Istanbul has been unanimously chosen as the host for the fourth European Games in 2027, the European Olympic Committees (EOC) said on Monday.

The multi-sport event, first staged in 2015, was the fifth continental Games to be established after the Asian Games, Pan American Games, Pacific Games and African Games.

“Istanbul and Turkiye have long been good friends of international sport,” EOC president Spyros Capralos said in a statement. “We know it will be the perfect place for Europe’s best athletes to shine in 2027.”

Istanbul will not build any new venues for the Games, relying on existing infrastructure.

World Boxing to seek IOC recognition for 2028 Games

The executive committee’s decision will be presented to the EOC’s general assembly in June for final approval.

Staging the European Games in 2027 is part of Turkiye’s bid to win hosting rights for the Olympics and Paralympics in 2036, the country’s National Paralympic Committee president Murat Aksu said last year.

Istanbul European Olympic Committees European Games EOC

Comments

200 characters

Istanbul to host 2027 European Games

Record high: KSE-100 settles above 66,500 with 642-point gain

July-February FY24: foreign investors’ profit repatriation soars 237%

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Alleged interference by spy agencies: CJP summons full court meeting

Intense Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

US says it doesn’t support Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project going forward

MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ to leverage $949bn global carbon market but challenges aplenty

Engro Fertilizers to extend Rs5bn intercompany loan to EPCL

Oil falls 1% as US crude inventories surge

Read more stories