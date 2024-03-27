AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
China’s industrial profits rise 10.2% in Jan-Feb

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 11:20am

BEIJING: Profits at China’s industrial firms jumped 10.2% in the January-February period from the same period last year, official data showed on Wednesday, adding to signs of optimism about a solid start for 2024 in the wake of a slew of upbeat economic indicators.

The rise came on the back of a 2.3% profit decline for the whole of 2023, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

China’s industrial profits fall 7.8% in Jan-Oct

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.78 million) from their main operations.

