BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks on a fall in crude oil prices, while IT stocks rebounded from a recent drop, triggered by worries of weakness in client spending and demand in the US.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.34% to 22,078.95, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.28% to 72,672.20, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.