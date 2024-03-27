AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-03-27

Imran demands Majeed’s statement over ‘cypher’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday rubbished the statement of the US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu as a “lie” and demanded ex-ambassador of Pakistan to the US Asad Majeed to come forward and record his statement.

This statement from Imran Khan comes after Lu appeared before a subcommittee of the US Congress and stated ex-premier Imran Khan’s allegations on cypher were complete “falsehood”.

However, when he was briefed by PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan about Lu’s appearance before the committee, Imran Khan stood his ground, saying “Asad Majeed should immediately record his statement as Lu is telling a lie”.

Speaking at a presser after meeting Imran Khan in jail, the PTI chairman said that Khan wanted Asad Majeed to record his statement as “whatever Donald has said before the committee about cypher is a complete lie”.

Gohar said that PTI was going to hold a “biggest ever protest demonstration in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for the release of the PTI founder.”

He quoted Imran Khan as saying that “my life is for the country and there will be no compromise on dignity and prestige of the country,” adding PTI founding chairman had also said he did not want his release from jail, but his party workers must be freed.

Gohar said the forthcoming Senate elections were also discussed with Imran Khan, and Khan had approved that Raja Nasir Abbas of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) would be the PTI candidate from Punjab while Mian Aslam Iqbal would be the parliamentary leader of the party in Punjab.

The PTI chairman said Zulfi Bukhari would also be a PTI candidate for the Senate election from Punjab while Faizur Rehman and Dr Shafqat Ayaz would contest from KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan US US Congress PTI Imran Khan Donald Lu Asad Majeed cypher case PTI founder

