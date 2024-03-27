AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.92%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
HUBC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.97%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.81%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
PIAA 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.55%)
SEARL 53.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.99%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.95%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-27

Opposition supporters detained ahead of protest at Modi’s home

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

NEW DELHI: Police in the Indian capital detained dozens of opposition supporters on Tuesday as they attempted to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to protest against last week’s arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, a key opposition leader whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has governed the national capital territory for a decade, was arrested by the financial crime-fighting agency on corruption charges relating to the city’s liquor policy, weeks before India begins voting in general elections on April 19.

He was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate until March 28, with the lawyer for the agency arguing he was the “kingpin” in the case and needed to be interrogated.

Kejriwal’s party, all of whose main leaders are now imprisoned in connection with the case, says he has been “falsely arrested” in a “fabricated case”. The federal government and Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deny political interference.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal’s supporters attempted to march to Modi’s residence, but were stopped by police at a location where they gathered about 5 km (3 miles) away. Television visuals showed several protesters sitting on the ground and chanting slogans as police personnel tried to haul them into buses.

Indian police BJP Modi government Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Delhi chief minister

Comments

200 characters

Opposition supporters detained ahead of protest at Modi’s home

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

NTDC asked to expedite work on power evacuation projects

FO says taking necessary steps to bring terrorists to justice

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Stationery items: customs’ values revised

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories