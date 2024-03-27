AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.92%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
HUBC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.97%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.81%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
PIAA 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.55%)
SEARL 53.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.99%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.95%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-27

MoU between SCED, Ilma University: minister witnesses signing ceremony

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Sindh College Education Department (SCED) and ILMA University. Under the agreement, ILMA University will provide scholarships to 100 students from government colleges each year.

The ceremony, held at the College Education Secretariat, was attended by Secretary School Education, Sadaf Anis Shaikh, Secretary Sindh Education Endowment Fund Trust, Faqeer Muhammad Lakhoo, Deputy Director Atif Hussain Vighio, faculty members of ILMA University, and other dignitaries. Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah met with the Vice-Chancellor of ILMA University, Professor Dr. Masroor Zafer, to discuss providing quality education to the youth of Sindh and reached a consensus on the draft of the MoU.

The scholarship will cover 100% of the expenses, including tuition fees, accommodation, and meals, for students pursuing degree programs in various disciplines such as BA, MA, Computer Science, Engineering, Media Sciences, and others.

Appreciating the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Masroor Zafer, Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed satisfaction with the private sector’s involvement in the field of education.

He emphasized that deserving students from remote areas will be given priority for the scholarship opportunities.

Furthermore, he highlighted that students across the country are benefiting from the Sindh Education Endowment Fund’s initiatives.

Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah affirmed that collaboration with the private sector will yield better results in the advancement of higher education. He reiterated the commitment to continue the scholarship program annually.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah Sindh Minister of Education Sindh College Education Department

Comments

200 characters

MoU between SCED, Ilma University: minister witnesses signing ceremony

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

NTDC asked to expedite work on power evacuation projects

FO says taking necessary steps to bring terrorists to justice

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Stationery items: customs’ values revised

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories