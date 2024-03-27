MoU between SCED, Ilma University: minister witnesses signing ceremony

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Sindh College Education Department (SCED) and ILMA University. Under the agreement, ILMA University will provide scholarships to 100 students from government colleges each year.

The ceremony, held at the College Education Secretariat, was attended by Secretary School Education, Sadaf Anis Shaikh, Secretary Sindh Education Endowment Fund Trust, Faqeer Muhammad Lakhoo, Deputy Director Atif Hussain Vighio, faculty members of ILMA University, and other dignitaries. Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah met with the Vice-Chancellor of ILMA University, Professor Dr. Masroor Zafer, to discuss providing quality education to the youth of Sindh and reached a consensus on the draft of the MoU.

The scholarship will cover 100% of the expenses, including tuition fees, accommodation, and meals, for students pursuing degree programs in various disciplines such as BA, MA, Computer Science, Engineering, Media Sciences, and others.

Appreciating the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Masroor Zafer, Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed satisfaction with the private sector’s involvement in the field of education.

He emphasized that deserving students from remote areas will be given priority for the scholarship opportunities.

Furthermore, he highlighted that students across the country are benefiting from the Sindh Education Endowment Fund’s initiatives.

Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah affirmed that collaboration with the private sector will yield better results in the advancement of higher education. He reiterated the commitment to continue the scholarship program annually.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024