PTC honoured as one of highest tax paying companies in country

Published 27 Mar, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) has been honored by the Government of Pakistan for its exemplary contribution as one of the country’s highest tax paying companies.

This recognition underscores PTC’s steadfast commitment to corporate responsibility and its significant role in driving economic growth in Pakistan.

As one of the leading multinational’s operating in Pakistan, PTC has always placed a strong emphasis on compliance and integrity in fulfilling its tax obligations. In 2023, PTC contributed more than PKR 229 billion to the National Exchequer in the form of various taxes and duties.

Furthermore, PTC has actively participated in the country’s development endeavors, evident through its exports exceeding USD 48 million in 2023. The Company’s substantial investments for its Environment, Social, and Governance Agenda underscore its dedication to shaping A Better Tomorrow.

The Government of Pakistan’s acknowledgment of PTC as one of its highest taxpayers is a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate citizenship.

