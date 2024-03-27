Hearing of corruption case against Fawad adjourned

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of the corruption case about misappropriation in land procurement for Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Road construction against former minister Fawad Chaudhry without proceedings till April 3.

Chaudhry was produced in the Accountability Court following the expiry of his previous remand. The court adjourned the hearing of the case without proceedings due to the non-availability of Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana.

