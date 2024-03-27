AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Pak-China Business Council delegation visits CBD Punjab

Published 27 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: A delegation from the Pakistan-China Business Council led by Loi Lei Kristien visited the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) to explore investment opportunities and exchange ideas on bilateral investment.

The delegation comprised Nazir Hussain, Advisor at Pakistan-China Business Council, and Shafiq Ur Rehman, Secretary-General of Pakistan-China Business Council. They were welcomed by Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical, Ali Waqar Shah, Director Business Development, Waseem Sadiq, Director Marketing, and Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Architecture and Planning of CBD Punjab. The delegation received detailed briefings on various projects undertaken by CBD Punjab.

Expressing keen interest in investment opportunities in CBD Punjab, the Pakistan-China Business Council delegation highlighted the pivotal role of the authority in Pakistan’s overall development, particularly in Punjab. They emphasized that the projects will significantly transform the economic landscape of Punjab. The delegation stated their commitment to encourage business community and investors in China to consider CBD Punjab as an attractive destination for investment.

Loi Lei Kristien, leading the delegation, remarked, “CBD Punjab, stands as a game-changer in Pakistan's development. The projects presented will reshape the economic outlook of the province. We aim to attract Chinese business communities and investors to participate in investment ventures within CBD Punjab."

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing eagerness to further strengthen bilateral ties and explore avenues for collaboration in various sectors.

