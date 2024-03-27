SAU-FAO partnership helps boost farmers' prosperity

HYDERABAD: In collaboration between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), remarkable strides have been made in enhancing the economic prosperity of local farmers across three districts in Sindh through the adoption of "intercropping."

Under the visionary project titled "Transforming Indus Basin with Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Water Management," jointly initiated by SAU and FAO, a total of 22 experimental fields have been established in various union councils spanning Umerkot, Sanghar, and Badin districts of Sindh.

These fields served as testing grounds for the innovative practice of intercropping, particularly focusing on sugarcane and wheat. Experts from Sindh Agriculture University provided technical assistance, while FAO supported farmers in seed and fertilizer supply.

Addressing the Farmers' Day, the Focal Person of the Project, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, stated that farmers are encountering severe challenges due to economic hardships and climate change.

Intercropping, which involves employing zero tillage and raised bed, ridges sowing wheat methods on 22 demonstration plots, will result in higher yields at lower costs and enable the benefits from two crops on a single field.

Noted agricultural expert Professor Muhammad Mithal Jiskani stated that they are introducing farmers to modern agricultural practices, teaching them how to produce better and certified seeds from their crops to protect them from uncertified and expensive seeds.

Local farmers Ali Hassan Pahore and Aijaz Ahmed Pahore mentioned that SAU and FAO have provided guidance on initiatives related to modern agricultural practices, intercropping, and better seeds from personal crops.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr Fateh Marri, expressed satisfaction with the excellent results of the joint efforts by SAU and FAO.

