KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (March 26, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.06 280.67 JPY 1.81 1.84
EURO 299.70 302.61 AED 75.45 76.16
GBP 349.58 352.90 SAR 73.69 74.38
INTERBANK 278.00 278.15
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments